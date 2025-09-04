Falkirk teen's fundraiser for Strathcarron as she heads to final of Miss Junior Teen GB

A Falkirk teenager is aiming for the top as she hopes to be crowned Miss Junior Teen Great Britain.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belle Wotherspoon, 13, will be representing Falkirk in the national finals of the Miss Junior Teen Great Britain pageant, which is due to be held in October.

As part of her entry into the competition, the S3 pupil at Falkirk High School is hosting a special fundraising event in aid of Strathcarron Hospice this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belle has organised a curl-athon at Utopia Hair and Beauty on Sunday afternoon to raise money for the charity.

Belle Wotherspoon, a finalist in the Miss Junior Teen GB contest, is organising a fundraiser for Strathcarron. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Her mum Nicola, who works in the salon on High Station Road, said: “Belle decided she wanted to get involved in pageants after speaking to a girl who had done them before.

“This is her first one and she’s so excited to be representing Falkirk in the grand final.

"As part of the pageant she was to do some charity work and she’s decided to raise money for Strathcarron Hospice.

"She chose the charity and how she would raise the money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belle is pictured with her little sister Lunna Campbell who will be helping at the fundraiser on Sunday. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

"On Sunday she’s going to a curl-athon in the salon. She has some appointments booked in to curl people's hair in return for a donation and we’re going to have a wee open day.

"People can come in, say hello, give a donation and enjoy a cupcake.

"So far she’s raised £170 but she’s hoping to be able to raise around £300.”

Mum said that Belle has been embracing the competition and all that comes with it – and the teenager cannot wait to go to Blackpool for the final next month where she’ll have the support of her family who will be making the trip south.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola said: “She is so excited to be going to the grand final and we’re all extremely proud of her.

"She’s already said she wants to do more pageants in the future.”

Organisers of the Miss Great Britain series of events stress it is not a beauty contest. Instead it celebrates the personality and achievements of teenage girls, combining glamour with building confidence, having fun and making friends and memories.

The grand final weekend in Blackpool will see Belle and the other finalists take part in a series of events including interviews, photo shoots, team-building activities and a pageant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Junior Teen Great Britain is for girls between the ages of 13 and 15.

There are two other Miss Teen GB contests – one for older teenagers and one for 10 to 12 year olds. Since 2012, the pageants have raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity.

Belle’s curl-athon in aid of Strathcarron takes place on Sunday, September 7 from noon until 4pm at Utopia Hair and Beauty.