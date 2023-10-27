Falkirk teenager wins prestigious national cycling award for his dedication to coaching youngsters

A 17-year-old coach at Falkirk Junior Bike Club has been named Young Champion of the Year for his ongoing endeavours to promote the joy of riding a bike to youngsters.

Hubert Przychodzen earned the title in Scotland’s Cycling Champion of the Year Awards, which recognise and reward those people who are significantly supporting cycling across the country, breaking down barriers to cycling and promoting its many positive benefits.

A volunteer coach with Falkirk Junior Bike Club, Hubert as become one of the youngest qualified cycle coaches in the country, devoting much of his spare time to

helping organise race events throughout the year for other young riders in Falkirk and beyond.

Hubert shows off his Young Champion Award (Picture: Submitted)

His commitment, enthusiasm and creativity to make things better for other young people within cycling earned him his Young Champion of the Year award.

Hubert said: “I got into cycling during the pandemic, and it’s become really important to me. I’ve been a coach for nearly three years now and I love everything about it. I

want to keep working towards a future in sport cycling, and this award will definitely inspire me going forward.

"Thanks to everyone who nominated me, as it means a lot to be rewarded for the effort that I’ve put in.”