Falkirk teenager begins his two-year mission to inspire more youngsters to become fit and active

Kyle Campbell, 17, has just had his first engagement – a development day at the University of Stirling – with the 20-strong panel and discussed ideas with fellow

members – aged 15 to 26 – about the best way to shape and influence sport in Scotland and work together to make the biggest impact with their time as a group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyle has been involved in gymnastics for nearly a decade, competing mainly in men’s artistic gymnastics and now teaches lessons to various different age groups.

Sportscotland Young People’s Sport Panel member Kyle Campbell

Having participated in sport from a young age, he wants to showcase the numerous benefits of physical activity and show it is never too late to pick up a new sport.

Kyle hopes his time on the panel will allow him to collaborate with like minded people to achieve the same goal and believes sport has the power to help young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Sport has many benefits, including improving your physical fitness, building relationship, and providing an opportunity to develop leadership skills but it also

enhances mental health. Sport enables people to manage stress and divert their attention from any anxieties they may have, making it a useful coping method for those

who face mental health.

"Sport can offer young people assistance at a time when they are under a lot of stress from school and part-time employment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyle also knows about some of the challenges young people face.

“Inclusion, in my opinion, is one of the major issues facing young people in Scotland,” he said. “I believe the purpose of sport is to celebrate everyone’s

accomplishments and unique talents.”

Forbes Dunlop, sportscotland chief executive, was pleased to see Kyle and the other members of the panel working together so well for a good cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The commitment and passion for sport shown from our Young People’s Sport Panel over the past 10 years has been phenomenal and I have no doubt that