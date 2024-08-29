Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager who three years ago suffered from dyslexia and thought he would never get a job this week had tea with the Prime Minister at 10 Downing Street.

Earlier this year, Marc Ingram was named Scotland’s Apprentice of the Year and his invite was in recognition of his outstanding achievements.

His life turned around when he sent his CV to Scottish Craft Butchers (SCB) and secured an apprenticeship with Blair Drummond Smiddy farm shop, butchers and café.

Now nearing the end of his final year as an apprentice, Marc explained how an official Government-marked invitation saw him head to London for a select gathering of 50 guests marking the first 50 days of Sir Keir Starmer’s term in office as Prime Minister.

Marc Ingram outside No.10 Downing Street. Pic: Contributed

“I thought it was a joke at first,” he said. “Then, when I realised it was a genuine invitation, I couldn’t believe it.

“The whole event was surreal – from getting through the gates at the end of the famous road to entering through the door of No. 10 and being greeted by the Prime Minister and his team.

“I thought of all the people who have stepped through that door over the years and realised this was a big thing – a real life achievement.

“From where I was three years ago not knowing what I was going to do, to sitting enjoying a cup of tea and a scone with the Prime Minister – it’s unbelievable.”

Marc was interviewed by Government staff about his life and achievements and about how the new Labour Government might be able to help similar young people achieve their goals.

The 19-year-old from Langlees is quick to identify the key influences in his amazing transformation.

“There’s mum and dad, of course, who’ve always supported and believed in me,” he said. “Scottish Craft Butchers opened the door for me and Blair Drummond Smiddy gave me the chance to train and pursue the Craft Skills Scotland apprenticeship scheme which has brought me all this recent recognition.

“Smiddy manager Fraser Sivewright has been a phenomenal support over the years, and he travelled to London with me to make sure I made the most of the experience. I wouldn’t be where I am today without him.”

Fraser said all the staff at Blair Drummond Smiddy were delighted at Marc’s Government summons and thrilled at the former Falkirk High School pupil’s success.

“He’s been a model apprentice and really popular with all the team,” said Fraser. “He is a constant inspiration to everyone and his achievements have been awe-inspiring. There’s no doubt that his future is sure to be a bright one.”

Gordon King, executive manager of Scottish Craft Butchers and head of centre of Craft Skills Scotland, said he was thrilled to see Scotland’s most promising young butcher enjoy another landmark experience in recognition of his achievements.

“Marc has shown exactly what can be achieved when you apply yourself and work hard in your chosen profession,” he said. “Craft Skills Scotland’s assessors have found him to be an inspiration to others - diligent and driven - and there’s no saying what Marc will go on to achieve in the future.”

Marc has no doubts what his life goals are.

Ahead of dreams of owning and running his own butchers shop, he puts his hopes of changing the life of just one young person in the same position he was, and helping them to achieve something worthwhile and rewarding with their life.

“I had people who cared helping me,” he said. “I want to make sure I use the life lessons they taught me to help others.”