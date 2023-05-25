Falkirk teen set for Britain's Got Talent semi final after Simon Cowell hit the golden buzzer for a second time

Sophie Bygrave performed with Unity, a dance group made up of students from the theatre school where she studies, on Saturday night’s show. Sixteen-year-old Sophie, who hails from New Carron, is the youngest member of the group.

The group’s emotive performance to The Village by Wrabel impressed the ITV talent show judges and despite all of them having already used their golden buzzer to put an act through to the semi-finals, Cowell chose to break the rules and pressed the buzzer for a second time this series.

The performance included powerful messages from some of the young performers.

Unity are through to the semi-finals after Simon pressed the golden buzzer for the second time. (ITV)

The audience and all four of the judges gave Unity a standing ovation following the dance.

Cowell told the group: “I thought that actually was astonishing. The way you got your message across was so strong and it’s an audition I’ll never forget. What you’ve done, you’ve done it your way. We don’t have any golden buzzers left, but sometimes I feel you should just break the rules.”

After pressing the golden buzzer for a second time this series he added: “You deserve that golden buzzer, it was absolutely beautiful.”

Sophie and her friends are now through to the live semi-finals which take place nightly next week.

Saturday’s result came as a surprise to her family and friends who were unaware of what had happened at the audition.

Mum Louise said: “They did their audition in February and it was all a big surprise for us at the weekend. She came home to watch it with us. The house was full of people to watch it. Sophie had got a confetti canon for the golden buzzer moment.

"It was fantastic. It’s probably one of the best secrets she’s ever kept. We’re so proud of her. It’s crazy to think she was training in Falkirk six months ago and all of a sudden she’s dancing on a London theatre stage.”

Sophie was a pupil at Larbert High School before leaving last year to train at former Brookside actress Jennifer Ellison’s theatre school, Jelli Studios in Liverpool. She was just 15 when she made the move south for her love of dance.

The group impressed the judges with their emotive performance on last Saturday night's show. (Pic: ITV)

The teenager had been dancing with Broadway School of Performing Arts for five years, where her little sister Aimee, 13, continues to train.

Louise added: “She’s always loved to dance and she decided that’s what she wants to do. She auditioned and was offered a place at Jelli Studios. At 15 she was the youngest person they have taken onto the course, but it’s giving her so many opportunities.”

Speaking about Unity’s performance on BGT, Louise said: “It’s about showing that no matter what, you can do it. Jelli do welcome everyone no matter what their story is and what their challenges are. They believe in all the kids and they all get the same opportunities and support.

"It’s brave of the ones sharing their own personal stories. Although Sophie’s not one of the main parts she is there supporting those that she trains with every day. She wants to help them share their story. She’s so excited to be part of it, and a little nervous too.”

Louise, dad Eddie and Aimee will be eagerly watching next week’s semi finals and cheering Sophie and her Unity friends on, ready to vote for them.

Mum added: “Even if this is as far as they get they have done tremendously well and the experience has been really incredible for them all. We are so proud.”

Unity’s performance also gained praise from the other judges. Bruno Tonioli said: “You can be anything you want and anyone you want in life, the message is loud and clear. The execution, artistically, the choreography was superb. It really is a fantastic performance at every level. I had goosebumps”