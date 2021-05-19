Falkirk teen Jane will jump out of plane in memory of brave wee sister Darcy

Jane McGuire (18), from Maggie Wood’s Loan, Falkirk, has signed herself up for a parachute jump this September as a way to raise money for the vital charity which helped support her family and care for her sister Darcy (8) when she was in the last stages of terminal cancer.

Jane said: “I’m not sure why I signed up for it. It’s something I’ve wanted to do but never had the guts to actually go ahead and sign up for – hopefully it will raise a lot of money for Macmillan.”

Jane will be heading to Glethrothes Airport in Fife on either September 18 or September 25 – the date is still to be finalised – and, in the meantime, has created a Just Giving page to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Jane McGuire is taking on the challenge of a charity skydive for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of her wee sister Darcy (8) who died of cancer in 2019

She said: “Macmillan has worked all the way through the COVID-19 pandemic and I believe they deserve something back. They supported our family and so many others in a time of grief and loss and this is the least I can do to give something back.”

This is not the first time busy Jane, who has a job with Scottish Canals and works with McDonalds in Falkirk Central Retail, has raised money for Macmillan Cancer Support in the name of her little sister.

Back in March 2019 Jane, who was at Falkirk High School at the time, had her head shaved as a tribute to Darcy and coined in an amazing £1400 for the charity.

Darcy sadly could not be there to see her sister that day and died in December that year.

Jane said: “We think she had the cancer for two years before it was diagnosed. It was quite a rare form of cancer called chordoma which usually only affects people over the age of 40 – so it was unusual for someone as young as Darcy to have it.”