Falkirk teen heads to Nepal with Raleigh International

Calum Hamilton, 17, has just completed his sixth year at Falkirk High School and now plans to spend part of a gap year with Raleigh International on a ten-week trip to Nepal.

Seven years after the south Asian country was devastated by an earthquake, the rebuilding work is still ongoing.

In October Calum will be joining other volunteers aged 17-24 working with local communities on water sanitation and hygiene programmes to increase access to safe water and improve access to safe sanitation and hygiene facilities. Alongside these programmes, volunteers hold hygiene and sanitation workshops which teach communities vital hygiene and sanitation practices, such as hand washing.

Calum Hamilton, 17, is going to Nepal for ten weeks in October with Operation Raleigh. Pics: Michael Gillen

They will also take part in a lengthy hike through some of the must rural areas of Nepal.

Last month Calum tackled the 22.6mile Glasgow Kiltwalk to help with his fundraising for the trip.

Volunteers have an individual target of £3800 and funds raised by Calum for his volunteering will contribute to the projects in Nepal and developing and delivering Raleigh International’s projects worldwide.

Calum Hamilton is looking forward to his gap year challenge

Having just sat Advanced Highers in Geography and Physics, as well as Highers in PE and Biology, Calum was looking for a challenge before he heads to university in 2023, where he thinks he will probably study engineering.

He said: “I want to go on the expedition with Raleigh as I've decided to take a gap year and wanted to make the most of the time I have. Travelling has always massively interested me but I would also really like to try living somewhere different and properly become immersed in a culture that differs from my own. I see this expedition as a way to do this on top of being able to give back to the people who provide the experiences that I will obtain.”

He said his parents, Anna and David Hamilton have been very supportive of his plans to travel, encouraging him to sign up for the challenge.