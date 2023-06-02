Sophie Bygrave, 16, is the youngest member of the dance group made up of students from Jelli Studios theatre school in Liverpool.

The former Larbert High pupil had been hoping to impress both the judges and the public with their emotive dance performance in Friday’s live semi-final to secure a place in Sunday night’s grand final.

However, despite a standing ovation and strong comments from all four judges and huge cheers from the audience the group missed out on one of the two places up for grabs.

Sophie Bygrave, from Falkirk, performed in the semi finals of Britain's Got Talent with dance group Unity after securing a place when Simon Cowell pressed the golden buzzer for a second time.

Unity had made it into the semi-finals on the penultimate auditions show of the series when despite all the judges Golden Buzzers having been used, their strong performance to The Village by Wrabel saw Simon Cowell break the rules and press the buzzer for a second time.

Their performance included powerful messages from some of the young performers, something which continued into their act on Friday.

Sophie joined Jelli Studios in September when she moved south for her love of dance. She previously danced with Broadway School of Performing Arts.

There is still a chance the group could make the final on Sunday, but they would have to secure the judges’ wild card vote. The act receiving this vote will not be announced until Sunday evening’s finale.

Unity's emotive performance secured them a golden buzzer spot in the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent. However they missed out on a place in the grand final.(Pic: ITV)

Those acts already through to the final are Musa Motha, Amy Lou Smith, Viggo Venn, Olivia Lynes, Ghetto Kids, Travis George, Duo Odyssey, Malakai Bayoh, Cillian O’Connor and Lilliana Clifton. The acts will compete in the final for a spot at the Royal Variety Performance and a £250,000 money prize.