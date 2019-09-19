Falkirk tattoo studios give Strathcarron Hospice a boost

Two Falkirk tattoo studios joined forces to pay for a day at Strathcarron Hospice recently.

The teams at Blue Lass in Vicar Street and Heaven ‘n’ Hell in High Street held a charity day back in April raising over £13,000 for the hospice.

They tattooed for 24 hours, seeing over 280 clients and creating 300 tattoos with all proceeds donated to the charity.

Their fundraising efforts paid for the services at Strathcarron for the day on Wednesday, August 21.

The event was such a success they plan to do it all again in 2020.

Strathcarron Hospice needs to raise over £12,900 a day to keep its services running and to continue to provide specialist care to local people living with, and dying from, a terminal illness.