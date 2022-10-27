Scott Mitchell (32) came up with the idea for his new book Diego the Doodling Dinosaur – which is available on Amazon from today – while he was reading bed time stories to his three-year-old son Miles.

"It’s true Miles is into dinosaurs and all that stuff,” said Scott. “I was reading him stories at night and being influenced by all these children’s authors. It just went from there.

"I think the tattoos are great, but I do them for the clients – I feel this book is for me and for Miles, something we can have forever.”

Scott Mitchell and son MIles, the inspiration behind Diego The Doodling Dinosaur

Originally from Falkirk, Scott began tattooing when he was just 18 and has been working at his own shop – Deadstar Tattoo Studio in Kincardine – for 11 years, so he obviously has the artistic ability to create the visual world of Diego the dinosaur.

Coming up with the story was something new for him, however and he ended subconsciously writing about someone he knows very well.

"I asked someone to look at it and she said, you do realise this story is about you. It wasn’t intentional and I don’t think Diego is me, but I suppose you could say it is semi-autobiographical.”

Diego, who lives with his mum, finds he cannot concentrate on anything at home or in school – anything that is, except doodling and drawing, which he really has a talent for.

"It’s about staying true to yourself and following your dreams,” said Scott. “And I think everyone – parents and their children – can relate to that.”

Scott has been keeping his children’s book quiet from family and friends, but now as the release date approaches he hopes they will all enjoy his new direction.

"I’m a big believer is sticking with something and I feel I got a lot of benefit from writing this book. I really feel motivated to do more.”

That’s if wife Leah let’s him.

"I was talking to my wife about doing another book,” said Scott. “She told me to slow down, you're doing too much with the tattooing, running the business and now this book.