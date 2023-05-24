Falkirk support group to host tea party for Fibromyalgia Awareness Month

Members of the Falkirk Fibromyalgia Support Group with Helen and Audrey from Morrisons and Sara from SU Beauty.

May is Fibromyalgia Awareness Month and as part of that the Falkirk Fibromyalgia Support Group is inviting people to join members for a special tea party on Tuesday, May 30.

The event will take place at the support group’s regular meeting place, the community room within Morrisons supermarket in Falkirk.

Local woman, Lyndsay Needham explained that the tea party is a drop in event that’s open to everyone.

She said: “We are marking the end of Fibromyalgia Awareness Month with the event, which people are welcome to drop in for. It’s a chance for people to find out more about the condition and what the support group has to offer.

"I was diagnosed with the condition two years ago and I couldn’t find any sort of support locally. I was going through pain management at the hospital, but I didn’t know anyone with the condition.

“The group started as I wanted to meet up with others who were in the same boat for coffee and a chat. We were meeting once a month and then we started meeting up outside of that and the support group developed. We have links with a Coatbridge-based charity, More Than Fibro, who supported me setting up the group.

"We meet up in the Morrisons’ community room every second Tuesday. The group is open to anyone living with fibromyalgia or chronic fatigue, their families, or those caring or supporting someone with the condition.

"We are the only unconstituted group in Falkirk to receive help and funding from CVS this year, and we are using the funds to help people living with the chronic pain and fatigue.

"As well as meeting up for a chat we have a local well-being therapist who helps with relaxation and mindfulness and we sometimes have guest speakers, do art therapy and have day trips.

"The activities are all organised around what members of the group would like to do to and what would help them. The level of support everyone gives each other is amazing.”

