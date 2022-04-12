Falkirk superstore to give away free hot cross buns this Easter
Morrisons will be giving away over 10,000 free hot cross buns in stores nationwide on Good Friday.
The buns, which will be handed out at random throughout the day at UK stores including Falkirk’s Hope Street branch, will be made by Morrisons expert bakers so customers can enjoy them fresh from the oven.
Jacob Cox, Morrisons bakery manager, said: “Easter is a time to share and celebrate and we wanted to do something that would put a smile on customers’ faces. We
know hot cross buns are a favourite at this time of year, which is why we’re giving away our traditional Market Street version for customers to enjoy on us.”
Morrisons bakers start their shifts at 5am and are set to bake over eight million hot cross buns in store over Easter.
It is hoped the initiative will inspire customers to pay forward acts of kindness throughout Easter so everyone can experience some joy over the period.