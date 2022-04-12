Falkirk superstore to give away free hot cross buns this Easter

The buns, which will be handed out at random throughout the day at UK stores including Falkirk’s Hope Street branch, will be made by Morrisons expert bakers so customers can enjoy them fresh from the oven.

Jacob Cox, Morrisons bakery manager, said: “Easter is a time to share and celebrate and we wanted to do something that would put a smile on customers’ faces. We

know hot cross buns are a favourite at this time of year, which is why we’re giving away our traditional Market Street version for customers to enjoy on us.”

Morrions will be giving away free hot cross buns this Good Friday

Morrisons bakers start their shifts at 5am and are set to bake over eight million hot cross buns in store over Easter.