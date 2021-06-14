Falkirk superstore recalls soup over allergy fears

Morrisons is recalling its own make of minestrone soup because some packs contain celery which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible allergy risk.

Morrisons have been forced to remove products from their shelves

The label also mentions the product is suitable for vegans, but minestrone soup is not suitable for vegans as it contains bacon.

