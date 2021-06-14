Falkirk superstore recalls soup over allergy fears
According to the Food Standards Agency (FSA) a Falkirk superstore has been forced to remove packs of soup from its shelves because there is no mention of them containing celery.
Morrisons is recalling its own make of minestrone soup because some packs contain celery which is not mentioned on the label.
This means the product is a possible allergy risk.
The label also mentions the product is suitable for vegans, but minestrone soup is not suitable for vegans as it contains bacon.