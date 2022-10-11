Lidl, which has branches in Bainsford and Falkirk, has responded to recent research, in partnership with Neighbourly, that found for eight 8 in 10 charities and community groups currently partnered with Lidl, toys and games were one of their most needed items to help serve their local communities over the festive period – second only to food donations.

So from Thursday, November 3, Lidl will launch toy banks across its stores across the UK, allowing customers to drop off new and unopened toys and games, to be gifted to children who need them most in the local area.

Donations can be anything, from a small stocking filler to something bigger.

Lidl has launched its Christmas toy donation drive

Sought-after items include toys, games, books, puzzles, and arts and crafts, for a range of ages.

As well as the toy drive, the supermarket has committed £250,000 for charities during the festive period and has also pledged to donate more meals than ever.

Ryan McDonnell, chief executive officer at Lidl GB, said: “It has always been our firm belief each and every one of our stores must have a positive impact on its community.

"This year, we wanted to find a meaningful way to help these communities, so we listened to the 1500 local charities, food banks and community groups we partner with and heard clearly what they needed – food, toys, and access to funds.