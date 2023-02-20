Falkirk superstore giant removes food products after Salmonella scare
A supermarket firm has been forced to clear a particular food product from its shelves after traces of Salmonella were found.
By James Trimble
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 3:23pm
Lidl, which has branches in Falkirk, Carron and Bo’ness, has now recalled 250 gram packs of Deluxe Strolghino Salami with the use by dates April 13 and May 8, 2023, because of the potential presence of Salmonella.
Symptoms caused by Salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.
Point of sale notices have been displayed in stores selling this product, explaining why the product is being recalled.