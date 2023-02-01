Falkirk superstore giant about to offer 'magic bags' for Too Good to Go scheme

The superstore, which has branches in Polmont and Camelon, is making the surplus food bags available nationwide in a bid to tackle food waste while also

offering even lower prices to customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The so-called “magic bags” will contain a range of grocery products approaching their sell-by or use-by dates at less than a third of the price – people paying £3.30 for a bag containing at least £10 worth of food.

Aldi will be offering customers discount "magic bags" of food almost about to expire

To get a magic bag shoppers can download the free Too Good To Go app and search for their nearby Aldi store, before reserving a bag to collect from the store at an

allotted time.

The nationwide roll out is expected to save a further 4000 tonnes of food from going to waste annually and will form a key part of Aldi’s ongoing commitment to cut food waste.

In addition, all of Aldi’s UK stores in Central Scotland. will continue to donate surplus food to local causes 365 days of the year. Since 2019, the supermarket has donated more than 30 million meals via its successful partnership with Neighbourly.

Liz Fox, Aldi corporate responsibility director, said: “Rolling out our partnership with Too Good To Go is another way of allowing us to cut down on food waste, while also

offering customers in Central Scotland. the opportunity to pick up our food at even lower prices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad