According to the Food Standards Agency (FSA) the Tesco, which has branches in Camelon, Falkirk and Redding is recalling Tesco Active Strawberry Flavoured Whey Protein and Tesco Active Chocolate Fudge Flavoured Whey Protein as a precaution.

The 500 gram Tesco Active Strawberry Flavoured Whey Protein packs have the batch codes 1049765-13 with the best before date May 31, 2024 and 1050673-09, 1050673-10 and 10506673-11 with best before date August 31, 2024.

Tesco has been forced to remove the products from its shelves

The 500 gram Tesco Active Chocolate Fudge Flavoured Whey Protein packs have batch codes 1049767-10 and 1049767-11 and the best before date May 31, 2024.

An FSA spokesperson said: “The company has also issued notices explaining why the products are being recalled and telling them what to do if they have bought the product.”