A student from Falkirk has joined the star studded cast of a new pantomime production in Glasgow.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ava Malarkey, 17, will be performing in Rumpelstiltskin panto at the Platform Theatre this Christmas.

The former Graeme High School pupil is now in her second year at Glasgow’s Kelvin College, studying an HND in Musical Theatre.

She said: “I’m so excited – and feeling very privileged to be in my first professional show. It’s amazing to have the chance to work alongside a professional cast.”

Ava Malarky will be performing in Rumplestiltskin in the east end of Glasgow next month (Picture: Submitted)

Rehearsals are in full swing for the show, which runs from December 3 to December 24 and includes Scarlett Mack from Outlander, Michael Guest from The Fall and Adam Buksh frrom Scot Squad.

Artistic Director of Platform arts centre Matt Addicott said: “Everyone at Platform is delighted to be working with students from the HND Musical Theatre course from Glasgow Kelvin College.

"This will be the third festive production that second year students have joined us and we are very excited to start rehearsing. Joining the cast of Rumpelstiltskin is a fantastic opportunity to collaborate with highly experienced professional performers, directors, designers, choreographers, vocal coaches, technicians and stage managers.

"Whilst for our audiences, it's a real treat to see the stage full of such talented and enthusiastic performers - we wish them every success with the show and the rest of their studies and beyond."

Lecturer in Performing Arts at Glasgow Kelvin College, Dimitrios Paparakis added: “The opportunity for our learners to develop while working alongside a fantastic creative team and professional actors at Platform has been an invaluable experience.”