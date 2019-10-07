Falkirk store Wilkies hunts for a baking champ to rival Bake Off competitors

If you think you could come up with better cakes than the contestants on Channel Four’s Bake Off, then we want to hear from you.

We’ve teamed up with Wilkies in Falkirk’s Newmarket Street to launch Bairns Bake Time – and there are some great prizes on offer for the best local bakers.

We’re looking for recipes and, if possible photographs, of your baked treats then a final five will be invited to bring their baking in for a taste test with our judges.

There is a £500 prize fund up for grabs – £350 for the winner to spend in Wilkies Basement cook store, £100 for the runner-up and £50 for the third place.

Wilkies has some fabulous buys in its Cook Shop even if you are not lucky enough to win.

Owner Karen Forret said: “The prize will be a selection from Wilkies current mega deal offers up to the value of £500! We will let the winners pick as they wish, we never have competition winners leave disappointed.”

Send or hand your entries in to Wilkies, Newmarket Street, Falkirk, FK1 1JQ.

The closing date is Friday, October 18.

Terms and conditions: Usual Falkirk Herald rules apply. No cash equivalent for prizes.