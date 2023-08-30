News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

Falkirk Steeple to turn purple to highlight the deadly dangers of drug overdose

Falkirk’s iconic Steeple will be one of the Scottish landmarks turning purple this week to act as a reminder every drug-related death is preventable.
By James Trimble
Published 30th Aug 2023, 13:54 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 13:54 BST

International Overdose Awareness Day, observed at the end of August each year, takes place on Thursday and seeks to create better understanding of overdose,

reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, and create change that reduces the harms associated with drug use.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Phillip Heaton, lead officer at Falkirk Alcohol and Drug Partnership. said: “By coming together to remember those we have lost to drug-related harm, we can help

The Steeple will turn purple to mark International Overdose Awareness Day (Picture: Submitted)The Steeple will turn purple to mark International Overdose Awareness Day (Picture: Submitted)
The Steeple will turn purple to mark International Overdose Awareness Day (Picture: Submitted)
Most Popular

prevent further heartache to families and communities across Scotland.

“Drug deaths are preventable, and we can all play our part by knowing how to take action. We know the distribution of Naloxone, an overdose reversal medication, is

working well in Forth Valley, and that if everyone knows the signs of an overdose and takes action immediately, we can save a life.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Recent figures published by National Records of Scotland show that 1,051 people in Scotland died from drug-related harm in 2022, a decrease of 279 deaths compared to the previous year and the lowest number of drug misuse deaths since 2017.

Local organisations offering advice and support say that anyone can be affected by alcohol and drug-related harm, and that help is available within local communities.

Karen Duncan, team leader at Forth Valley Recovery Community, said: “There is a strong community spirit in Falkirk and the wider Forth Valley area, which we have seen this week while marking International Overdose Awareness Day.

People from any walk of life can be affected by drug or alcohol related harm – but everyone should know that help is available in a range of different ways. We want to

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

encourage a wider understanding of the issues that can lead to substance use, and build a culture of compassion which leads to more people feeling comfortable to

access help and less communities impacted by tragic and preventable deaths.

“The recovery community is available to provide peer-to-peer advice, support, and networking – offering a friendly face and understanding ear, while linking into health services if you should need them”.

Visit the website for more information.

Related topics:National Records of Scotland