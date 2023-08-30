Falkirk Steeple to turn purple to highlight the deadly dangers of drug overdose

International Overdose Awareness Day, observed at the end of August each year, takes place on Thursday and seeks to create better understanding of overdose,

reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, and create change that reduces the harms associated with drug use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phillip Heaton, lead officer at Falkirk Alcohol and Drug Partnership. said: “By coming together to remember those we have lost to drug-related harm, we can help

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Steeple will turn purple to mark International Overdose Awareness Day (Picture: Submitted)

prevent further heartache to families and communities across Scotland.

“Drug deaths are preventable, and we can all play our part by knowing how to take action. We know the distribution of Naloxone, an overdose reversal medication, is

working well in Forth Valley, and that if everyone knows the signs of an overdose and takes action immediately, we can save a life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recent figures published by National Records of Scotland show that 1,051 people in Scotland died from drug-related harm in 2022, a decrease of 279 deaths compared to the previous year and the lowest number of drug misuse deaths since 2017.

Local organisations offering advice and support say that anyone can be affected by alcohol and drug-related harm, and that help is available within local communities.

Karen Duncan, team leader at Forth Valley Recovery Community, said: “There is a strong community spirit in Falkirk and the wider Forth Valley area, which we have seen this week while marking International Overdose Awareness Day.

“People from any walk of life can be affected by drug or alcohol related harm – but everyone should know that help is available in a range of different ways. We want to

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

encourage a wider understanding of the issues that can lead to substance use, and build a culture of compassion which leads to more people feeling comfortable to

access help and less communities impacted by tragic and preventable deaths.

“The recovery community is available to provide peer-to-peer advice, support, and networking – offering a friendly face and understanding ear, while linking into health services if you should need them”.