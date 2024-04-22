Falkirk Steeple opens its doors to visitors who can view Victorian jail cells

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From this Saturday, April 27, Falkirk Steeple will again be open to visitors.

It follows a successful first season in 2023 when over 1000 came to see for themselves the grim Victorian jail cells and hear stories of Falkirk from earlier times.

The Steeple will be open every Tuesday and Saturday until the Autumn.

The Steeple heritage centre will be open again this weekend. Pic: Michael Gillen

Visits are free of charge and are suitable for all ages, but if your mobility is limited the stairs might prove a problem.

You can book a visit through the website - falkirksteeple.com - and groups of up to 12 can request visits outwith these days if required.

Tours start on the hour from 10am and run until 3pm with the building closing at 4pm, unless you want to spend a night in the cells.