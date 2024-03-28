Falkirk Stadium be rocking with some top football action for this year's charity Lava Cup
The Lava Cup is a seven-a-side invitational competiton for over 40s which takes place every year in Scotland.
This year’s event will take place at Falkirk FC’s home ground on Saturday, May 25 and will feature teams from Iceland, Portugal, Germany, Netherlands, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Orkney Islands, Isle of Lewis and England.
Marc Boal, organiser and UK co-ordinatior for Icelandic side Throttur Reykjavik FC, said: “The Icelandic FA have given us their full support and backing to our senior tournament initiative. Our tournament ethos is based on well-being, physical health and inclusion.
"The tournament also doubles up as a charity event, we will be raising money on the day for Strathcarron Hospice and Falkirk Mental Health Association.”
Last year's Lava Cup, which took place in Newtown Park in Bo’ness, was deemed a great success, helping raise over £1000 for Scotland’s national Cerebral Palsy side.
It saw 12 teams – eight from around the UK and four from Iceland – including the Falkirk Foundation FFIT and, winners on the day, Aberdeen's FFIT Legends.
The tournament moves around Scotland each year and last the plan was to have the event at Falkirk’s stadium in 2023, but that was shelved due to their play-off ties and it moved to Newtown Park, and the association have been outstanding with us.
A seniors return tournament will take place in Reykjavik in November 2024, with a number of teams in Scotland and the UK taking part.
