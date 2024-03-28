Falkirk Stadium be rocking with some top football action for this year's charity Lava Cup

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Lava Cup is a seven-a-side invitational competiton for over 40s which takes place every year in Scotland.

This year’s event will take place at Falkirk FC’s home ground on Saturday, May 25 and will feature teams from Iceland, Portugal, Germany, Netherlands, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Orkney Islands, Isle of Lewis and England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marc Boal, organiser and UK co-ordinatior for Icelandic side Throttur Reykjavik FC, said: “The Icelandic FA have given us their full support and backing to our senior tournament initiative. Our tournament ethos is based on well-being, physical health and inclusion.

The Lava Cup will take place in Falkirk Stadium(Picture: Contributed)

"The tournament also doubles up as a charity event, we will be raising money on the day for Strathcarron Hospice and Falkirk Mental Health Association.”

Last year's Lava Cup, which took place in Newtown Park in Bo’ness, was deemed a great success, helping raise over £1000 for Scotland’s national Cerebral Palsy side.

It saw 12 teams – eight from around the UK and four from Iceland – including the Falkirk Foundation FFIT and, winners on the day, Aberdeen's FFIT Legends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tournament moves around Scotland each year and last the plan was to have the event at Falkirk’s stadium in 2023, but that was shelved due to their play-off ties and it moved to Newtown Park, and the association have been outstanding with us.