News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
1 hour ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
2 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
7 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
8 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
23 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed

Falkirk sports facilities to close on king's coronation day

Falkirk district’s sport and leisure facilities will be closed on Saturday, May 6 for the king’s coronation.

By Fiona Dobie
Published 3rd May 2023, 15:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 15:46 BST

Falkirk Sport and Leisure have announced today that their swimming pools and sports centres will be closed to all customers for the day. However they will be open for most on Monday for the bank holiday, although swimming and sports development classes will not run that day. King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday afternoon.

In a post on social media, Falkirk Sport and Leisure said: “Following the announcement that the Coronation of HM The King will take place on Saturday, May 6, all Sport & Leisure facilities will be closed for the day. All venues will reopen at their normal time on Sunday, May 7 and on the Coronation bank holiday, Monday, May 8.” It added that sports development and swimming classes will not run on Saturday or Monday: “All customers who have classes scheduled on affected days will be emailed directly.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
All of the district's sports and leisure facilities, including The Mariner Centre, will be closed on Saturday, May 6 for the coronation.All of the district's sports and leisure facilities, including The Mariner Centre, will be closed on Saturday, May 6 for the coronation.
All of the district's sports and leisure facilities, including The Mariner Centre, will be closed on Saturday, May 6 for the coronation.
Related topics:FalkirkCharles IIICoronationWestminster Abbey