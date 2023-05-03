Falkirk Sport and Leisure have announced today that their swimming pools and sports centres will be closed to all customers for the day. However they will be open for most on Monday for the bank holiday, although swimming and sports development classes will not run that day. King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday afternoon.

In a post on social media, Falkirk Sport and Leisure said: “Following the announcement that the Coronation of HM The King will take place on Saturday, May 6, all Sport & Leisure facilities will be closed for the day. All venues will reopen at their normal time on Sunday, May 7 and on the Coronation bank holiday, Monday, May 8.” It added that sports development and swimming classes will not run on Saturday or Monday: “All customers who have classes scheduled on affected days will be emailed directly.”