Falkirk sports clubs have a chance to receive up to £10,000 of funding

The giveaway marks the first anniversary of the firm’s Proud To Pitch In funding scheme.

A Greene King IPA spokesperson said: “Grassroots sports clubs can win a £10,000 lump sum funded by Greene King IPA, to celebrate the one year anniversary of its grassroots Proud To Pitch In initiative.

"Grassroots clubs have until Sunday, December 11 to apply and the winner will be contacted in January.”

Local sporting clubs can apply for the funding

Ex-footballer Robbie Savage supports the scheme.

He said: “Grassroots clubs are essential for communities up and down the country. They are not only a great social outlet, but grassroots sport is brilliant for mental and physical health.”

As well as the one-off sum of £10,000 grants of up to £3000 are also available to clubs.