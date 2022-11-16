Falkirk spiritualist church's grand effort sees members coin in cash for drug support charity
Members of the Pleasance Spiritualist Church managed to raise £1100 at their Halloween party night to help a charity which supports those affected by alcohol and drug misuse.
By James Trimble
The church, which meets in the Falkirk Guide Hall, in Pleasance, enlisted members John Beattie and Jacqueline Walker to hand over the cash to Clare Morrison of Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs (SFAD) this week.
A national charity, SFAD gives listening support and information to people throughout the country and help them link up with local support groups.