News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Falkirk spiritualist church's grand effort sees members coin in cash for drug support charity

Members of the Pleasance Spiritualist Church managed to raise £1100 at their Halloween party night to help a charity which supports those affected by alcohol and drug misuse.

By James Trimble
46 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Nov 2022, 12:31pm

The church, which meets in the Falkirk Guide Hall, in Pleasance, enlisted members John Beattie and Jacqueline Walker to hand over the cash to Clare Morrison of Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs (SFAD) this week.

A national charity, SFAD gives listening support and information to people throughout the country and help them link up with local support groups.

John Beattie and Jacqueline Walker hand over the cash raised to Clare Morrison of SFAD
Falkirk