Falkirk spiritualist centre opening for lonely and homeless on Christmas Day

A sanctuary is opening its doors to the lonely and the homeless on Christmas Day.

Volunteers from the Spirit of Life Christian Spiritualist Centre in Thornhill Road, Falkirk will offer warm food, cake and a welcoming atmosphere to those in need of company from noon until 3pm.

As well as soup, casserole, stew and mince pies, volunteers will also be handing out sleeping bags and warm jackets, generously donated by members of the public.

Dawn Hay, of the Spirit of Life Spiritualist Centre, said: “With so many local people on their own at Christmas, we thought our best bet would be to offer a hot meal and conversation on Christmas Day.

“People have been absolutely amazing with donations. No one should feel alone at any time of year, but especially not on Christmas Day.”

Donations can be handed into the centre up until Christmas Eve. The centre is offering free transport to those without on December 25.

Call 01324 617007 to arrange pick-up and drop-off times.