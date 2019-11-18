Falkirk sparkles as Christmas lights are switched on

Santa Claus was in Falkirk on Sunday and helped bring lots of festive sparkle to the town centre.

Almost 12,000 people of all ages joined him in the High Street for the annual Christmas Lights switch on.

For two hours beforehand, there was a host of entertainment on the big stage at the Steeple – everything from the Choir Factory to Central Ballet School dancers, songs from Big Bad Wolf youngsters and Stars of the Steeple winner Taylor Cullen, as well as some madcap fun from Q20 Theatre.

Helping Santa to switch on the lights were Gregor Buchanan and Conor Sammon from Falkirk FC, who were there along with their families, competition winners Chloe (11) and Aimee (9) Gilchrist from Falkirk and Councillor Robert Spears.

Sarah Winters, assistant BID manager, said: “A huge thank you to everyone who worked so hard today to pull off one of the best events in town.

“Record numbers for the crowds, amazing set up, crowd management and entertainment. Everyone was fab.”