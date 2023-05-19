Falkirk Soroptimists give life-saving equipment to Forth Valley Sensory Centre
A generous donation has ensured a piece of life-saving equipment has been installed in Forth Valley Sensory Centre.
Members of Soroptimist International Falkirk funded the installation of a defibrillator in the Camelon facility and recently went along to hand it over with past president Fiona Richardson making the presentation of the equipment to centre manager Jacquie Winning.
A defibrillator is a device that gives a high energy electric shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest. This high energy shock is called defibrillation, and it's an essential part in trying to save the life of someone who’s in cardiac arrest.
For every minute it takes for the defibrillator to reach someone and deliver a shock, their chances of survival lower.
Soroptimist International is a global volunteer women’s organisation working together to transform the lives of women and girls with nearly 72,000 members in 121 countries.