Falkirk Soroptimists give life-saving equipment to Forth Valley Sensory Centre

Members of Soroptimist International Falkirk funded the installation of a defibrillator in the Camelon facility and recently went along to hand it over with past president Fiona Richardson making the presentation of the equipment to centre manager Jacquie Winning.

A defibrillator is a device that gives a high energy electric shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest. This high energy shock is called defibrillation, and it's an essential part in trying to save the life of someone who’s in cardiac arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For every minute it takes for the defibrillator to reach someone and deliver a shock, their chances of survival lower.

Falkirk Soroptimists past president Fiona Richardson, second left, hands over defibrillator to centre manager Jacquie Winning.