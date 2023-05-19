News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk Soroptimists give life-saving equipment to Forth Valley Sensory Centre

A generous donation has ensured a piece of life-saving equipment has been installed in Forth Valley Sensory Centre.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 19th May 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 12:00 BST

Members of Soroptimist International Falkirk funded the installation of a defibrillator in the Camelon facility and recently went along to hand it over with past president Fiona Richardson making the presentation of the equipment to centre manager Jacquie Winning.

A defibrillator is a device that gives a high energy electric shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest. This high energy shock is called defibrillation, and it's an essential part in trying to save the life of someone who’s in cardiac arrest.

For every minute it takes for the defibrillator to reach someone and deliver a shock, their chances of survival lower.

Falkirk Soroptimists past president Fiona Richardson, second left, hands over defibrillator to centre manager Jacquie Winning.Falkirk Soroptimists past president Fiona Richardson, second left, hands over defibrillator to centre manager Jacquie Winning.
Falkirk Soroptimists past president Fiona Richardson, second left, hands over defibrillator to centre manager Jacquie Winning.
Soroptimist International is a global volunteer women’s organisation working together to transform the lives of women and girls with nearly 72,000 members in 121 countries.