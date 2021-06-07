Falkirk Soroptimists fill backpacks for Mary's Meals

Set up by Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow from Argyll in 2002, Mary’s Meals has grown from feeding 200 schoolchildren into a global campaign. It has the vision to ensure “every child receives one daily meal in their place of education and that all those who have more than they need, share with those who lack even the most basic things”.

The charity also provides children with a back pack containing stationery for school, one outfit, and sandals and some basic toiletries.”

Falkirk Soroptimists hand over backpacks to Mary's Meals

Soroptimist International Falkirk, founded in 1945 and presently with 49 members from all walks of life, supports local and international charities.

Despite the pandemic when normal activities have been put on hold, the members decided that Mary’s Meals and the backpack project has proved to be an ideal way in which members are actively supporting the charity by

filling backpacks according to the list supplied.

The donations were collected at the end of last month and are destined for Africa, possibly Malawi.

Past President Marianne Pattison, President Fiona Richardson and President Elect Margaret MacDonald were pleased to be able to hand over the backpacks alongside some members from the club.

