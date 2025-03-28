Falkirk Soroptimists donation will help train nurses in India

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A generous donations from a Falkirk women’s group will help train young nurses in India.

Members of Soroptimists International of Falkirk handed over £6000 this week to the Duncan Hospital Charitable Trust.

The donation came thanks to a legacy from former Soroptimist member Elspeth Laurie, who died in 2021.

It will provided sponsorship for two young girls who could not otherwise afford to attend a three year nursing course at the Duncan Hospital in Bihar.

Falkirk Soroptimists cheque presentation to trustees of Duncan Hospital, left to right: Sarah Patrick, president; Bill Lawrie; Dr Graham Watson; and Susan Kennedy. Pic: Michael Gillen

As well as helping them through their training, it will provide them with a career and an opportunity to lift them and their families out of poverty.

The Duncan Hospital was founded in 1930 by missionary Dr Cecil Duncan, a Scottish GP. It was strategically located to serve both the populations of Nepal and Northern Bihar in India.

Today the hospital has 200 beds and is still driven by faith, although patients of all denominations are cared for.

The local communities surrounding the Duncan are some of the poorest in India and traditions sometimes mean that young girls often do not get an education. There are also few community health resources for the sick or terminally ill.

The Duncan Hospital Charitable Trust was set up by Professor Gordon Mackay and his wife Jackie, along with fellow trustees, retired local GP Graham Watson and his wife Karen.

A cheque presentation was made at Thursday evening’s meeting in the Grange Manor Hotel, where Elspeth’s husband Bil, along with president Sarah Patrick, handed over the donation to Dr Watson.

Thanking the club on behalf of the trustees, Dr Watson spoke of his recent visit to the hospital in November, for the inauguration of the new Clanton Nursing Academic Block.

He said this large, state-of-the-art nursing training school, marks a new chapter in healthcare education at the Duncan, bringing hope and opportunities to nursing students in the region.

The Falkirk branch of Soroptimist International is a long-established active and enthusiastic community of women active in all areas of society across the district, as well as being part of the worldwide organisation.

