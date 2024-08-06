Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of Falkirk Soroptimists International provided a welcome donation of cash and knitted items to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Some of the members recently visited the women and children’s unit to hand over a cheque for £1031 and knitted and crocheted blankets and others items to go in memory boxes. These are given to parents whose little ones have died.

Throughout this years, the local branch of Soroptimists International has had Sands and the pregnancy bereavement team at the Larbert hospital as its nominated charity. This is the second donation made in recent months.

Sands is an organisation which works with bereaved parents at any stage after a loss.

The Falkirk branch of Soroptimist International is a long-established active and enthusiastic community of women active in all areas of society across the district.

