Falkirk social worker, 55, overcomes sensory impairment to gain degree

A profoundly deaf social care officer from Falkirk was among 660 Open University graduates celebrating at the 50th anniversary of degree ceremonies in Scotland

Grazyna, better known as Gina, Wallace has upskilled to become a social worker, through an Open University (OU) partnership with her employer that enabled her to gain a professional qualification while working.

The 55-year-old had been an experienced social care officer, working for over 20 years in a Falkirk Council social work team.

Taking up the opportunity to study for her Postgraduate Diploma in Social Work on a Falkirk Council-sponsored place, Gina is now the first employee at the local authority to graduate via the scheme.

Gina Wallace earned her social work degree through the Open University (Picture: Submtted)

Gina attended the OU ceremony at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Friday, October 25 to celebrate her achievement on the 18-month course, which enabled her to successfully apply for registration as a social worker with the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

“Studying has definitely impacted my career,” said Gina. “I was in adult social work for many years as a social care officer. Now I am a qualified social worker I can champion for people’s rights using legislation, frameworks and tools to evidence my practice and support that person throughout their journey.

"Initially my OU study was for personal goals and my career, but latterly it was to further my career. I would say the support, the material, and the set-up is phenomenal. If you have a disability as I have, the OU support and guidance is five star.

“I was able to access a microphone and receiver equipment which helped in workshops, plus support, transcripts and note takers. The OU tutor staff went above and beyond supportive.

"Both my practice educators at the council were amazing and supported me well during my studies.”

lGina joined other graduates as The Open University (OU) in Scotland is also marking a historic milestone, celebrating the 50th anniversary of its first-ever degree ceremony in Scotland, which took place in Edinburgh in 1974.

Susan Stewart, director of OU in Scotland, said: “It’s a momentous occasion for the OU in Scotland, celebrating 50 years of changing lives through education.”