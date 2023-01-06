Link has now signed up with WISH (Women in Social Housing), which uses networking opportunities to promote gender equality with the aim to support a housing sector where everyone can flourish.

WISH does this by providing women in social housing with access to events which inspire, inform, and support them.

Sarah Smith, Link’s group director of communities, said: “We want to empower our staff and build communities where everyone can flourish. I look forward to seeing our staff benefit from the training and networking opportunities available thanks to WISH.”

Link's group director of communities Sarah Smith