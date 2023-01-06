Falkirk social housing group makes moves to boost gender equality
A Falkirk area housing and support organisation has now joined a UK-wide network which promotes gender equality in social housing.
Link has now signed up with WISH (Women in Social Housing), which uses networking opportunities to promote gender equality with the aim to support a housing sector where everyone can flourish.
WISH does this by providing women in social housing with access to events which inspire, inform, and support them.
Sarah Smith, Link’s group director of communities, said: “We want to empower our staff and build communities where everyone can flourish. I look forward to seeing our staff benefit from the training and networking opportunities available thanks to WISH.”
Kirsty Wells, chairperson of the WISH Scotland board, added: “We are delighted to welcome Link Group to our growing membership in Scotland. It will be great to have their staff contributing to our events in 2023, and we look forward to discussing how we can help women flourish together in the social housing sector.”