Applications have now opened for this year’s Social Enterprise Awards Scotland.

The annual event, organised by Social Enterprise Scotland, celebrates the work and impact of social enterprises across Scotland and is an opportunity to showcase

the very best of the sector, highlighting the vital role social enterprises have in supporting communities, building places, and making a positive impact on the

environment and people’s wellbeing.

The Social Enterprise Awards Scotland are now open for nominations(Picture: Becky Duncan)

There are nine categories available to enter for 2024, including Social Enterprise of the Year; One to Watch; Environmental Social Enterprise; Building Diversity, Inclusion, Equity and Justice; Health and Social Care; Tech for Good; ‘Buy Social’ – Market Builder; Social Enterprise Employee; and Social Enterprise Volunteer Champion.

Chris Martin, CEO for Social Enterprise Scotland, said: “We eagerly anticipate celebrating the outstanding contributions these organisations make in transforming our communities and driving positive change.”

Winners will be announced at a ceremony in the Scottish Parliament on November 7.

Visit the website for more information.