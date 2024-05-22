Falkirk social enterprises can now be nominated for national awards
The annual event, organised by Social Enterprise Scotland, celebrates the work and impact of social enterprises across Scotland and is an opportunity to showcase
the very best of the sector, highlighting the vital role social enterprises have in supporting communities, building places, and making a positive impact on the
environment and people’s wellbeing.
There are nine categories available to enter for 2024, including Social Enterprise of the Year; One to Watch; Environmental Social Enterprise; Building Diversity, Inclusion, Equity and Justice; Health and Social Care; Tech for Good; ‘Buy Social’ – Market Builder; Social Enterprise Employee; and Social Enterprise Volunteer Champion.
Chris Martin, CEO for Social Enterprise Scotland, said: “We eagerly anticipate celebrating the outstanding contributions these organisations make in transforming our communities and driving positive change.”
Winners will be announced at a ceremony in the Scottish Parliament on November 7.
Visit the website for more information.
Closing date for nominations is Monday, July 8.
