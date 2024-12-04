Falkirk social care group must find a way to achieve £20 million of budget savings

Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) is about to launch a consultation as it prepares to find a way to make £20 million of budget savings of the next three years.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the public and those working in local services will be asked for their views on a range of options, which may involve increased service charges, changes to the way services are delivered, or possible reductions in the level of support available.

Gail Woodcock, chief officer of Falkirk HSCP, said: “The reality of our financial challenge is that unpopular decisions will have to be taken. But it is our job to assure local people that decisions are made fairly and wisely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is essential that we take tough decisions now, in order to ensure our services will continue to support those in need into the future. If we delay or do not go far enough, we will be met with even tougher choices and will be challenged to deliver consistent support people can rely on.

People will be able to log on and take part in the Falkirk HSCP consultation when it is launched in January (Picture: Submitted)

“Our financial position is not a reflection of the hard work of colleagues delivering care and support. Similar challenges are being felt across the public sector, but we will work together with partners and providers to resolve them. I hope as many people as possible can take part when the consultation opens soon.”

The consultation will launch in early January, ahead of the partnership’s board finalising its budget in March.

People can visit the website for more information on the Falkirk HSCP.