A Westminster hopeful plans to run between the Kelpies and Scottish Wheel tomorrow in a bid to raise awareness of mental health issues.

The SNP's Toni Giugliano is raising money for Falkirk's Mental Health Association (FDAMH), to highlight the prevalence of mental health and wellbeing pressures over the festive period and across the winter months.

Research by Yougov shows that around a quarter of people find Christmas more challenging than other parts of the year. The festive period can be a catalyst for stress – be it money worries, the stress of social situations, loneliness or bereavement.

Mr Giugliano, the SNP candidate for Falkirk, was a founding member of Scotland's National Suicide Prevention Leadership Group and has worked and campaigned in the third health sector over the past decade.

SNP Falkirk Westminster candidate Toni Giugliano will be fundraising for FDAMH. Pic: Contributed

As part of his fundraising efforts, he plans to run 14K between the two local landmarks and back again this Saturday, December 16.

Mr Giugliano said: “Whether it's financial worries, the darker nights, the pressure of social occasions or the thought of spending Christmas alone, many people struggle to cope at this time of year.

“It's vitally important to look after our mental health and find a balance between social obligations and what we want to do for ourselves.

“With the rise of social media use, it’s important to highlight the impact this can have on depression or anxiety – if we're comparing ourselves to others or building expectations that we should be having a great time. It's useful to set boundaries and keep up self-care routines throughout the holidays, especially exercise, and if possible, spending time outdoors.

"That's why I'm raising funds for mental health this festive season. FDAMH do a power of work for communities right across the Falkirk District, providing bespoke support and empowering people on their journey to recovery. So many people rely on their services and I'm delighted to give them my support."

Mr Giugliano received the nomination to stand as his party’s candidate at the next general election, expected some time next year, in October.

He beat off competition from two Falkirk councillors and two other party activists.

However, within weeks it emerged he may face an internal probe over the way he conducted his campaign, something he has denied. But it is understood that complaints have been lodged with SNP HQ.

The SNP have been contacted for a comment.