Falkirk Slimming World consultants celebrate members’ successes

Weight loss consultants from Falkirk district were among those who celebrated the success of Slimming World members at an annual ceremony.

The Slimming World Awards were hosted by comedian and TV personality Alan Carr at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

Founded by chairwoman Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE, the organisation was launched in 1969 and has supported almost one million slimmers.

Among the team of Slimming World consultants from Falkirk was John Aitkenhead who hailed it as the perfect end to a fantastic year for the area’s groups.

He said: “The members at our group make me burst with pride, not only have they seen big changes on the scales, many have improved their health and completely changed their lives too.

“For many people, taking that first step into a Slimming World group takes a huge amount of courage.

“But they’re always certain of a warm welcome and introduction to our fabulously flexible eating plan which means you’re never hungry while you’re losing weight.

“And when you join a group and stay each week members support each other with motivation, tips and ideas, cheering each other on and boosting each other to face any challenges.

“Watching people grow in confidence each week and take on things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me.

“I feel proud of the small part I play in supporting people to achieve their dreams and to celebrate alongside them when they do, so we were honoured to represent the Falkirk groups at the Slimming World Awards.

“Alan was left in awe of the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives too.”

Alan, who presented Chatty Man on Channel 4, said it was great to be invited to the event.

He said: “I met so many people who had transformed their lives and it was clear how much the support they received from their Slimming World family meant to them.

“Every one of them spoke passionately about how they couldn’t have made those changes to eat more healthily and become more active without the support of their consultants and group every week. I left the awards feeling so uplifted and positive.”

For more information about Slimming World call 0344 897 8000 or visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk.