Falkirk singer songwriter unleashes new Dylanesque track and prepares for European tour

Calum Baird is about to release a blistering new single that, like Bob Dylan before him, highlights changes are coming.

The well-travelled troubadour, who recently returned to Scotland after playing a prestigious festival in Cuba, will unleash Something New This Way Comes on Friday, February 7, before heading off on his travels once again for a tour of UK and Europe.

The Falkirk songwriter’s new track, which some say is reminiscent of early Bob Dylan, showcases a raw acoustic attack backing thought-provoking lyrics which tell of the “arrival of a subtle but profound transformation”.

And, for all the Sergio Leone and Clint Eastwood fans, there’s also a dramatic spaghetti western-style instrumental break.

Falkirk singer songwriter Calum Baird is releasing a new single (Picture: Submitted)

“I wanted to capture the feeling of change on the horizon in the world today,” said Calum. “Something both powerful and subtle. Specifically, I’m looking at the decline in Western influence on the global stage, the rise of new powers and what this might mean locally and internationally.

“It’s a song about hope, but also about the palpable frustration that’s in the air, which I think comes from inaction on issues like declining living standards, growing social alienation and climate breakdown.

"There is a growing awareness there appears to be a new mood in the air in terms of people’s attitudes towards these issues.”

His latest EP, Between the Worlds, was released in September 2024 and has been widely featured on BBC Radio, Amazing Radio, and Amazing Radio USA, with critics describing the title track as being “poignant” for the times we are now living in.

Calum recently performed at the Havana Biennial, the largest arts fair in Latin America, where he was the only Scottish and British musician to perform, earning recognition in Scottish media and the Scottish Parliament.

Following on from this major moment in his music career, he is preparing for a UK and European tour later in the year, which includes solo shows, festival slots and a visit to Germany in June.

However, first up is the release of new single Something New This Way Comes on Friday, February 7, followed by a headline show at Leith Depot on Saturday, February 22.

Visit the website for tickets and more information.