Falkirk singer Jasmin Jet lands £10,000, a festival gig and a mentoring session with Sam Ryder

Falkirk singer songwriter Jasmin Jet has just won a cool ten grand, a festival slot, a recording session and the opportunity to learn from Eurovision legend Sam Ryder.

The former Grangemouth High School pupil wowed the judges – including main man Sam himself and McFly’s Danny Jones – at the live final of the Greene King Untapped competition at The George in London on Saturday.

Jasmin, 21, was one of nine finalists from across the UK competing for a life-changing prize which includes a performance slot at Pub in the Park 2026, £10,000, a recording session at Metropolis Studios and a mentoring session with BRIT Award nominee Sam.

Jasmin said: “I honestly can’t believe I’ve won – it feels surreal, especially to receive this kind of recognition from music legends like Sam Ryder and Danny Jones. I came into this not expecting to get this far, but it’s been such an incredible journey.

It was an amazing night down in London for former Grangemouth High School pupil Jasmin Jet (Picture: Submitted)

"Greene King Untapped has given grassroots artists like me a platform to be seen and heard, and I’m so grateful for that. Winning has been the cherry on top.”

Earlier this year Greene King Untapped championed grassroots talent in an effort to make live music more accessible to everyone through free pub gigs across the country throughout the summer.

Back in 2022 Jasmin was honoured to be named Scottish Young Musician’s Best Vocalist, judged at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Last year she gave the lowdown on her fast rise to success in a documentary – Vibrant Voices: Scotland’s Music Scene – which saw her talking about her background, influences and the challenges she has had to overcome as a young musician in today’s music industry.

The sky is now literally the limit for young Jasmin with her big win and the great advice she will be getting from Mr Ryder.

She said: “Blending my love for soulful vocals with pop and retro influences, I’ve been building my sound from right here in Falkirk. Music has always been my way of expressing myself and connecting with people, and I’m passionate about bringing that energy to bigger stages.”

Visit the Jasmin’s Facebook page to keep up with her fast ascent.

