Falkirk singer and former The Voice UK winner shortlisted for Proud Scotland Award

Craig Eddie has been shortlisted for the Entertainer category in the Proud Scotland Awards. Pic: Emma Gray.

The musician has this week been named as a finalist in the Entertainer category at the Proud Scotland Awards.

The annual awards are the national LGBTQ+ awards of Scotland and celebrate inspiring individuals, businesses and organisations who champion diversity and inclusion.

They are organised by pride groups in both Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Others competing for the Entertainer award, which recognises those who represents or has taken action to directly impact and support the LGBTQI+ community in their performances, are Aida H Dee, Allan Jay, Cherry West, Cilla Slack and Elliott Simpson and The Diversity Quota.