Falkirk singer and former The Voice UK winner shortlisted for Proud Scotland Award
Falkirk singer songwriter and former winner of The Voice UK Craig Eddie has been nominated for a national award.
The musician has this week been named as a finalist in the Entertainer category at the Proud Scotland Awards.
The annual awards are the national LGBTQ+ awards of Scotland and celebrate inspiring individuals, businesses and organisations who champion diversity and inclusion.
Others competing for the Entertainer award, which recognises those who represents or has taken action to directly impact and support the LGBTQI+ community in their performances, are Aida H Dee, Allan Jay, Cherry West, Cilla Slack and Elliott Simpson and The Diversity Quota.
The awards night takes place on Saturday, June 3 in Glasgow.