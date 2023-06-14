Falkirk shops offering up a bundle of treats and essentials for 1p this summer
The community-led promotion is in partnership with on-demand delivery platform Snappy Shopper, which helps local businesses serve their customers with convenient delivery.
Shops in the Falkirk area taking part include the Premier Maddiston Mini Market, the Day Today in Alloa Road, Costcutter at Cadzow Bridge, Falkirk
Agnews Family Shopper in Shieldhill, Fresh In Falkirk and Nisa Local at High Station.
This month’s collection of 1p bundles will give consumers the chance to grab a variety of essential products through different themes including summer holiday treats,
big brand goodies and even household essentials.
The promotion will finish in July with an exciting package of cupboard fillers, from pasta to crisps and beans, it’s the perfect opportunity for retailers to ensure shoppers can stock up on basics everyday household items all for just 1p.