Falkirk shops offering up a bundle of treats and essentials for 1p this summer

The community-led promotion is in partnership with on-demand delivery platform Snappy Shopper, which helps local businesses serve their customers with convenient delivery.

Shops in the Falkirk area taking part include the Premier Maddiston Mini Market, the Day Today in Alloa Road, Costcutter at Cadzow Bridge, Falkirk

Agnews Family Shopper in Shieldhill, Fresh In Falkirk and Nisa Local at High Station.

The bundles will be available in selected Falkirk stores

This month’s collection of 1p bundles will give consumers the chance to grab a variety of essential products through different themes including summer holiday treats,

big brand goodies and even household essentials.