Following the success of last year’s inaugural event Falkirk is gearing up for the second annual Older People’s Network Day.

This year’s event will take place in the Howgate Shopping Centre on Tuesday, October 17.

Organised by the Falkirk Older People’s Network together with Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership, Solicitors for Older People Scotland and Falkirk Delivers,

Older People’s Day is a collaborative initiative driven by local charities, community groups, and organisations dedicated to combatting social isolation and promoting the

The event takes place at the Howgate Shopping Centre on Tuesday, October 17 (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

richness of later life.

It aims to make opportunities more accessible to everyone, bringing the community together to discover new interests, access support, and forge new connections.

David Paterson, chaiperson of Falkirk Older People’s Network, said:: “Our later years present us with a unique chance to explore fresh horizons, but it can sometimes

be challenging to find these opportunities.

"That’s why Falkirk’s Older People’s Day is here—to unite the community and assist everyone in discovering their passions, accessing support, and expanding their

social circles.”

The event will feature over 20 organisations offering advice, support, and friendly faces, including the Solicitors for Older People, Royal National Institute of Blind

People, Royal Voluntary Service, University of the Third Age, Scottish Seniors Computer Club, and many more.

People can pop in to the Howgate Shopping Centre, next to Costa Coffee, between 10am and 2pm on Tuesday October 17 to learn more about local support services and activities, or just to chat and connect with like-minded individuals.