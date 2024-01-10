Marks and Spencer is giving shoppers a sneak peak at its brand new foodhall which is just days away from opening its doors to customers.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The brand new 12,500 square foot M&S foodhall, in Stockbridge Retail Park, Linlthgow is scheduled to open on Thursday, January 25.

Store manager Brian Torley, who has worked at M&S for 13 years, said: “It’s exciting to share a sneak peek of the brand new Foodhall design as we look forward to

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

welcoming the community to our new Linlithgow store when we open on Burns Day.

The new M&S store is scheduled to open on January 25 (Picture: Submitted)

"The new Foodhall is packed with so many exciting new features which we can’t wait to reveal, and we’re counting down the days to finally open the doors and see local customers experience it for themselves.”