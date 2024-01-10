Falkirk shoppers will soon be able to pop into a new M&S foodhall
and live on Freeview channel 276
The brand new 12,500 square foot M&S foodhall, in Stockbridge Retail Park, Linlthgow is scheduled to open on Thursday, January 25.
Store manager Brian Torley, who has worked at M&S for 13 years, said: “It’s exciting to share a sneak peek of the brand new Foodhall design as we look forward to
welcoming the community to our new Linlithgow store when we open on Burns Day.
"The new Foodhall is packed with so many exciting new features which we can’t wait to reveal, and we’re counting down the days to finally open the doors and see local customers experience it for themselves.”
The new store, open from 8.30am to 9pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 7pm on Sundays, will offer shoppers a market-style Foodhall, an in-store bakery for freshly baked breads and pastries and a dedicated M&S wine shop.