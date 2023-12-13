Falkirk shoppers offered a gift wrapping service in aid of CHAS
If gift wrapping isn’t your thing, then help is at hand this weekend.
Volunteers from charity CHAS will be in The Howgate Shopping Centre on Saturday offering shoppers a gift wrapping service in exchange for a donation.
The team will be found next to the food court from 10am to 4pm. There is no set price for the service – just whatever you are happy to donate.
You can either leave your gifts with the volunteers and come back to collect them later, or they can wrap them while you wait.
There will also be some fun characters there to say hello.