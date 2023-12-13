If gift wrapping isn’t your thing, then help is at hand this weekend.

The charity's volunteers will be in the Howgate Shopping Centre on Saturday. (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Volunteers from charity CHAS will be in The Howgate Shopping Centre on Saturday offering shoppers a gift wrapping service in exchange for a donation.

The team will be found next to the food court from 10am to 4pm. There is no set price for the service – just whatever you are happy to donate.

You can either leave your gifts with the volunteers and come back to collect them later, or they can wrap them while you wait.