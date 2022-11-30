Falkirk shoppers asked to support UK's biggest food drive this festive season
Generous shoppers in Falkirk are being asked to donate to the UK’s biggest food drive this weekend as charities warn of increasing need for food.
The 10th annual Tesco Food Collection, which takes place in every Tesco store from December 1 to December 3 comes as charities the Trussell Trust – which runs Falkirk Foodbank – and FareShare
expect to provide food to 1.2million people in the UK this winter.
During the collection shoppers are being encouraged to donate long-life food items at their local Tesco store. The donations will support food banks in the Trussell Trust’s network to provide emergency parcels to people in crisis and help FareShare supplement fresh food donations to thousands of frontline charities.
The items most needed by local foodbanks and charities will be highlighted in store, and shoppers at large stores will also be able to pick up pre-filled donation bags containing items that food banks and local charities have chosen.
During the collection Tesco customers can also round up their bill at the till to make a small donation to the charities or donate Clubcard vouchers online, with Tesco matching their value.
Tesco CEO Ken Murphy said: “Our customers have been incredibly generous during our decade-long partnership with the charities and have helped to donate more than 100 million meals worth of food to date.
“This is going to be a difficult winter for food banks and charities and every can, packet or jar our customers donate to this weekend’s Tesco Food Collection will make a difference. We will top up all those donations with 20% in cash to support the charities.”