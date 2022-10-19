Falkirk Sheriff Court evacuated as fire appliance arrives on scene
Staff, visitors and prisoners found themselves having to vacate the Falkirk Sheriff Court building after a fire alarm was sounded this afternoon.
By James Trimble
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
19th Oct 2022, 1:28pm
The incident, which happened at lunch time at the Main Street, Camelon premises, saw one Scottish Fire and Rescue Service appliance in attendance and everyone working in or attending court on the day evacuated to a safe distance.
Everyone re-entered the building a short time later.
SFRS has been approached for comment to confirm whether the incident was a false alarm with good intent or not.