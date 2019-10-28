Falkirk Sheriff Court clerks do their bit for the community

A controversial move to close Scottish courts for a day last week really paid off for charities and other organisations in the Falkirk area.

While some court employees in other parts of the country taking part in the staff engagement day last Friday were reportedly using the time off to learn skills like knitting, the team at Camelon-based Falkirk Sheriff Court used their “day off” for something more worthwhile – volunteering their time at a number of vital facilities including nearby Forth Valley Sensory Centre, Strathcarron Hospice and Falkirk Food Bank.

The Scottish Cou­rts and Tribunal Service (SCTS) confirmed the one-day training courses, paid for by the public purse, included knitting and sket­ching.

The move to close the courts for the day – and, as a result, put court appearances on hold – was viewed by some as a waste of time and taxpayer’s money.

The SCTS said the staff days covered a “variety of themes”.

A spokesman added: “Eng­agement events are the single opportunity each year to bring all staff to a shared event, away from the court environment, for the greater benefit of the organisation.”

The Falkirk Herald normally picks up its list of charges from Falkirk Sheriff Court’s clerks office on a Friday morning, but was unable to do so last week due to the closure.

However, after learning what the staff had actually been doing on the day the newspaper would like to be the first to praise them for their efforts.