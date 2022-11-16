Launched a few months ago, the initiative aimed to give the town’s young people and adults the opportunity to become part of the worldwide Scouting network. Already a team from Falkirk District, which is spearheading the challenge, has been able to welcome several volunteers to the 15th Grangemouth. However, now they want to increase that number so Beaver (six to eight-year-olds) and Cub (eight to ten-year-olds) sections can be set up in January.

Once they are established there is confidence a Scout troop for ten-and-half to 14-year-olds will quickly follow.

Hamish Scott, a member of the Falkirk District team, is hoping people will recognise the value of volunteering for themselves, young people and the community. It can also be a chance to learn new skills, meet people, challenge yourself and have fun. He said: “We are currently seeking further volunteers to achieve our goal. We are especially interested to hear from parents of six-11-year-olds whose children would like to join the Scouting adventure and who are also interested in volunteering.

Ann Gilchrist outside the 15th Grangemouth Scout hall in Peddie Place

“As well as leaders we require adults who are willing to manage the group and the scout hall which requires remedial works to make it fit for purpose. Roles such as chairperson, treasurer, secretary, hall convener, quartermaster, all need to filled.”

The 15th Grangemouth, which is based at Peddie Place, has a unique hall formed from two former railway carriageways and after doing research the Falkirk team believe it is the last of its kind in Scotland.

Ann Gilchrist, Falkirk District chairwoman, said: “We’ve discovered that in 1923 four carriageways were acquired from North British Railways in Cowlairs, Glasgow. We think it may have come through Sir Ian Bolton who at that time was working as an accountant in Glasgow and perhaps they were surplus stock.

“The hall is unusual but from the outside you would perhaps never realise that the walls are formed from carriages as there is wood cladding on the exterior. We think the original wheels may even still be in place.”

The interior of the Peddie Place hall shows how two sides are made up of former railway carriages