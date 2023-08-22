Falkirk Scouts have differing memories of World Jamboree in South Korea

Around 4000 UK scouts and adult volunteers travelled to take part in the 25th jamboree which takes place every four years and saw 43,000 scouts from around the world congregate in a campsite in Saemangeum.

But within days there were reports of extremely high temperatures in the area, along with conditions not being up to scratch causing some youngsters to fall ill.

The UK contingent were eventually pulled out and taken to Seoul to spend the rest of their trip in hotels.

Scouts from Falkirk ,eeting Ecuadorian & Brazilian Scouts at Schiphol on the way out to the World Jamboree. Pic: Contributed

One mum said the scouts had a great experience despite the issues with youngsters “upset to be withdrawn and miss the opportunities to mix with so many different nationalities”.

But one of the scouts attending had a different viewpoint and spoke of poor sanitation at the campsite leading to people becoming unwell.

They also said the food served up was not suitable, adding: “It came in packages that just had to be heated up. No allergens provided and no dietary requirements were taken into consideration. As the food came in packages you could not remove or add anything so many people could not eat.”

There was also issues with hygiene, with the scout adding: “The toilets on site were disgusting. There was never soap, quite often no toilet paper and the bins were overflowing. This entire thing has been shambolic.”

Scouts at the World Jamboree in South Korea. Pic: Contributed

But the mum painted a different picture, saying: “The scouts enjoyed two great days at the site before the UK contingent decided to withdraw due to a number of issues.

“The opening ceremony included a welcome from Chief Scout Bear Grylls and the President of Korea, finishing with fireworks and an amazing drone display. Activities included a high ropes course and swimming in the sea. “The scouts enjoyed taking shade in the cooling tunnels, where they could meet and swap badges and neckers with other scouts from all over the world.

“While the UK media reported dire conditions (heat, mosquitoes, flooding, food, and hygiene), the Falkirk Scouts were fortunate to avoid the worst of the reported issues. Their leaders were fantastic in ensuring they drank electrolytes every day and took shade when necessary. They were upset to be withdrawn and miss the opportunities to mix with so many different nationalities.

“True scout resilience was shown as they returned to Seoul and continued on an Urban Jamboree. The people of Korea were so hospitable and accommodating providing a great experience. Activities included a visit to the Demilitarised Zone on the border with North Korea, a visit to the historical palace and a visit to Nami Island, accessed via a zipline. The scouts also explored the street markets and food markets trying a range of Korean foods.