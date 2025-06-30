Falkirk Scouts' camping trip is a family affair as mum and dad come too

Thanks to funding from EG UKSPF to buy camping equipment and the Allender Youth Activities Trust, 1st Falkirk Scouts were able to host the activity weekend.

It took place at Fordell Firs, a Scouting outdoor residential activity based family camp in Fife where mums and dads were able to share the experience with their youngsters.

For many, including parents, this would be their first experience of camping – and by all reports the two nights under canvas, which included a yellow thunderstorm and heavy rain, were voted a huge success.

Here’s an eye witness account from one young Scout.

“A weekend of tents, thunder, trees, and talking all came in a hugely successful Scout camp!

At Fordell Firs, near Dunfermline, the 1st Falkirk troop held its first family camp since 2004.

On Friday, June 13, over 100 Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, leaders, and families (some with more camping experience than others!) all gathered to participate in a wide range of thrilling activities.

Parents and other family members had a chance to step in to their younger relatives’ shoes (wellies were the essential footwear this weekend) and have a taster of what proper camping feels like over two nights and three days.

Some people tried all new kinds of adventurous activities, 17 in total, such as the sky scraping 3G swing, abseiling, and Jacob’s ladder which (fun fact) is one of the largest in the country. But for the people who wanted to keep their feet on the ground there were survival skills, the obstacle course, and the (rather muddy) axe throwing.

Of course, we couldn’t be sitting around after the activities so some of the young leaders organised a fun afternoon of Highland games. Once we had finished the caber toss, wellie throw, and the tug of war, we had developed quite an appetite so were all very grateful for the adults and leaders amazing meals – some of their best being the chicken curry and bacon rolls – they got us energised once more for the fabulous campfire, with all of us belting out the songs.

With the whole weekend being so jam packed, there were 105 people in total, over 100 badges on offer and two Silver Scout awards being given out at the flag ceremony.

Finally, to finish we had an amazing water gun fight, adults against kids – it was the perfect way to finish such a brilliant scouting weekend.”

Rosa is 11 and has just finished up at Comely Park Primary and about to head to high school. An avid camper and Scout, she enjoys reading and writing and has taken on the challenge of writing this article as part of her Scouts Media Relations & Marketing Activity Badge.

Here’s what some of those attending had to say about the weekend:

"My daughter is a Scout who thoroughly loves all of the amazing opportunities 1st Falkirk Scouts provide. I’m not a big camper myself, but after borrowing one of the new Scout tents for the Fordell Firs Family camp I’m now sold. We’re already planning our first family camping holiday.” – Claire, parent

"As Scout leaders, we don’t often get the chance to simply enjoy the Scouting experience alongside our own children – but this weekend gave us exactly that. It was great fun getting stuck into the activities as a family, and we loved seeing everyone fully embracing the Scouting spirit, rain and all. The whole weekend was filled with laughter, joy, and a real sense of community. We’re so grateful to have shared it with such a brilliant group.” – Chloe, Beaver Leader

“Huge thanks to everyone involved. We all really enjoyed it. My sons a Beaver and I really enjoyed seeing him be so confident mixing with all the different age groups. It was a real sense of community and being connected by something bigger. I was really struck by how all the older kids were happy to be helpful, enthusiastic, responsible and very supportive of the younger ones during activities. A credit to everyone. It really highlighted how the skills and values at scouts are a helpful part of growing little humans into happy healthy adults.” – Laura, parent

1 . 1st Falkirk family camp Everyone gathers in the tent on the first evening to hear all about the weekend. Photo: ugc Photo Sales

2 . 1st Falkirk family camp Family time under canvas. Photo: ugc Photo Sales

3 . 1st Falkirk family camp Time for tug of war ... Photo: ugc Photo Sales

4 . 1st Falkirk family camp ... as everyone joins in. Photo: ugc Photo Sales